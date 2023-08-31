Thursday, August 31, 2023
The properties in the sold portfolio include Center Plaza (pictured), Mapledale Plaza, Forestdale Plaza and Glendale Plaza.
Joint Venture Acquires Shopping Center Portfolio in Woodbridge, Virginia for $52.8M

by John Nelson

WOODBRIDGE, VA. — A joint venture between Ideal Realty Group, Rock Creek Property Group and The Sigmund Cos. has purchased a portfolio of four regional shopping centers in Woodbridge’s Dale City neighborhood. An affiliate of Interstate Management Inc. sold the  properties, which total 470,000 square feet, for $52.8 million. The properties include Center Plaza, Mapledale Plaza, Forestdale Plaza and Glendale Plaza, all of which are located within three miles of each other along Dale Boulevard.

The centers were 90 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants include Giant Food, Truist Bank, CVS, Ace Hardware, Advance Auto Parts, Wells Fargo and Dollar General. The new ownership is working with MV+A Architects to renovate the interiors and exteriors of the portfolio. KLNB has been selected for the portfolio’s leasing assignment, and TSCG has been tapped to handle property management services.

