REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Three Hotels in The Woodlands from Howard Hughes Corp. for $252M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Texas

THE WOODLANDS, TEXAS — A joint venture led by Los Angeles-based investment firm Lowe has acquired three hotels in The Woodlands, located about 30 miles north of Houston, from The Howard Hughes Corp. (NYSE: HHC) for $252 million. The properties include The Woodlands Resort, a 402-room hotel that was built in 1972; Embassy Suites by Hilton, The Woodlands at Hughes Landing, a 205-room asset that was constructed in 2015; and The Westin at The Woodlands, a 302-room property that was completed in 2016. CoralTree Hospitality, a subsidiary of Lowe, will manage the hotels. In addition, the new ownership will invest approximately $25 million in capital improvements across all three properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews