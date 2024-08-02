Joint Venture Acquires Two Florida Shopping Centers Totaling 287,407 SF

BRANDON AND TAMARAC, FLA. — A joint venture between ShopOne Centers REIT, Pantheon and a global institutional investor has acquired two shopping centers in Florida totaling 287,407 square feet.

Located in Tamarac, Midway Plaza comprises 218,400 square feet. Publix anchors the property, which was 84 percent occupied at the time of sale. Walmart anchors Lithia Square in Brandon. The 69,007-square-foot property was 79 percent occupied at the time of sale.

The sellers and sales price were not disclosed. This acquisition brings the joint venture’s portfolio to 1.8 million square feet of grocery-anchored retail space.