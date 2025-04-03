Joint Venture Acquires Two Metro Philadelphia Shopping Centers Totaling 122,365 SF

NEWTOWN AND BENSALEM, PA. — A joint venture between ShopOne Centers REIT, Pantheon and an undisclosed institutional investment firm has acquired two open-air shopping centers totaling 122,365 square feet that are located on the northeastern outskirts of Philadelphia. Goodnoe’s Corner is a 34,660-square-foot shopping center in Newtown that was built in 2008 and fully leased at the time of sale. Village Center is an 87,705-square-foot retail center in nearby Bensalem that was built in 1976 (renovated in 1999) anchored by grocer ACME. Scott Woodard and Derrick Dougherty of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.