Joint Venture Acquires Two Multifamily Communities in Metro Reno Area

RENO AND SPARKS, NEV. — A joint venture between HZ Capital Partners Fund I and New York Life Real Estate Partners has sponsored the purchase of two multifamily properties in Nevada — Lakeview and Sand Pebble/Spanish Oaks. Mission Rock Residential, an affiliate of Hamilton Zanze, has assumed management of the properties, which are located within seven miles from one another.

Terms of the transactions were not released. HZ Capital Partners Fund I is San Francisco-based Hamilton Zanze’s discretionary fund that targets the purchase of multifamily properties. Theses transactions represent Hamilton Zane’s third and fourth sponsored acquisitions of 2025.

Located at 2600 E. Shore Drive in Reno, Lakeview features 328 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments overlooking Virginia Lake. Units include air conditioning, high-speed internet and private patios or balconies. Community amenities include a swimming pool, barbecue and picnic areas, a basketball court, onsite gym, laundry facilities and a playground.

Located at 1877 El Rancho Drive in Sparks, Sand Pebble/Spanish Oaks features 448 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, high-speed internet, washer/dryer hookups, fireplaces, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies. Built in 1983, the community offers a resident clubhouse, swimming pool, sauna spa, laundry facilities, basketball and tennis courts, onsite fitness center and additional storage space.