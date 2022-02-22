REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Acquires Two Office Buildings in Downtown West Palm Beach

The two office buildings are each 60,000 square feet and have a half-acre auxiliary parking lot.

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. — A joint venture between Wexford Real Estate Investors, Related Cos. and Key International has acquired two office buildings in downtown West Palm Beach. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

The two buildings are each 60,000 square feet and have a half-acre auxiliary parking lot. Located at 400 and 450 S. Australian Ave., the office properties are located close to Interstate 95 and the proposed University of Florida graduate campus that is currently being planned. The two office buildings are also situated within one mile of The Square, the open-air shopping, dining and entertainment complex.

