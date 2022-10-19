Joint Venture Begins Construction on 502-Unit Multifamily Project in Lakewood Ranch, Florida

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Renata at Lakewood Ranch will consist of a series of four-story walk-up apartment buildings comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

LAKEWOOD RANCH, FLA. — A joint venture between Ryan Cos. US Inc., PGIM Real Estate and ParkSprings Development has begun construction on Renata at Lakewood Ranch, a 502-unit multifamily project within the 33,000-acre master-planned Lakewood Ranch community, which is located between Sarasota and Tampa. The project, which will span 37 acres, is slated for completion in 2024, with preleasing to start next year.

Renata at Lakewood Ranch will consist of a series of four-story walk-up apartment buildings comprising a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with an average unit size of approximately 985 square feet. Amenities will include resort-style pool, spinning room, yoga room, free weights, bar games, a golf simulator, putting green, dog spa and dog park, lawn sports, multiple barbecue areas, walking trail around the property’s central lake, sand volleyball courts, conference and office rooms for remote workers and a private beach.

Ryan and ParkSprings are co-developers, and Ryan is the general contractor. PGIM Real Estate is the equity partner on the deal, and Wells Fargo is providing debt financing. Renata at Lakewood Ranch is Ryan’s third project within Lakewood Ranch.