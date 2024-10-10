Joint Venture Begins Leasing 169-Unit Multifamily Project in Livingston, New Jersey

LIVINGSTON, N.J. — A joint venture between Continental Properties and Garden Communities has begun leasing Highgate at Livingston, a 169-unit multifamily project in Northern New Jersey. The complex offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units that will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse with games, coworking lounge, catering kitchen, outdoor grilling and dining areas and a dog run. Construction began in summer 2023. Rents start at $2,450 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.