Joint Venture Begins Leasing 43-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between locally based developer Lonicera Partners, New York-based investment firm Rabina and Boston-based owner-operator The Davis Cos. has begun leasing a 43-story apartment tower at 55 Willoughby St. in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Colberg Architecture and known as House 55, the building houses 295 residences — 206 market-rate apartments and 89 affordable housing units — as well as 3,500 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounge, media room and coworking space. The project was announced in June 2023. Rents start at $3,950 for a studio apartment.