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House-55-Brooklyn
All units at House 55, a new apartment tower in downtown Brooklyn, feature in-home Bosch washers and dryers, nine-foot ceilings, central heat and air conditioning and smart door lock hardware. Kitchens and bathrooms are equipped with custom stainless steel and porcelain finishes.
DevelopmentMultifamilyNew YorkNortheast

Joint Venture Begins Leasing 43-Story Apartment Tower in Downtown Brooklyn

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between locally based developer Lonicera Partners, New York-based investment firm Rabina and Boston-based owner-operator The Davis Cos. has begun leasing a 43-story apartment tower at 55 Willoughby St. in downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Colberg Architecture and known as House 55, the building houses 295 residences — 206 market-rate apartments and 89 affordable housing units — as well as 3,500 square feet of retail space. Units come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a fitness center, rooftop terrace, lounge, media room and coworking space. The project was announced in June 2023. Rents start at $3,950 for a studio apartment.

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