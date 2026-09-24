Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Project in Haslet, Texas

HASLET, TEXAS — A joint venture between Kansas City-based NorthPoint Development, Olympus Ventures and a local family partnership has broken ground on a 1 million-square-foot industrial project in Haslet, about 25 miles north of Fort Worth. The project represents Phase I of a larger development known as Intermodal Logistics Center West, which is planned to feature some 8.4 million square feet of space across nine buildings and 1,000 acres. Building 1 of Intermodal Logistics Center West will feature a cross-dock configuration, 40-foot clear heights, 100 dock doors, four oversized ramp doors and parking for 750 cars and 194 trailers (expandable to 404). CBRE is the building’s leasing agent.