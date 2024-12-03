Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Elysian-Watertown-Square
The development of Elysian Watertown Square includes the renovation of a historic row house built in 1890, an undertaking that will convert the property into a five-unit, for-sale condominium townhouse, with one unit set aside for affordable homeownership. 
DevelopmentMassachusettsMultifamilyNortheast

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 142-Unit Multifamily Project in Watertown, Massachusetts

by Taylor Williams

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A joint venture between New York City-based developer O’Connor Group, real estate private equity firm FrontRange Capital Partners and Japanese construction company Takenaka Corp. has broken ground on a 142-unit multifamily project in Watertown, a western suburb of Boston. Elysian Watertown Square will be a five-story building with retail space, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning between 65 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, pet care spa and two rooftop terraces. ICON Architecture designed the project, and Dellbrook | JKS will be the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2026.

You may also like

Carbon Cos. Completes 291-Unit Multifamily Project in North...

Largo Capital Arranges $20M Loan for Refinancing of...

National Museum of Mathematics Signs 34,363 SF Lease...

Fresh Grocer Debuts 31,096 SF Store in Ringwood,...

JLL, HJ Sims Arrange $473M in Financing for...

CenterSquare Opens 24,000 SF Office Headquarters in Conshohocken,...

Tishman Speyer Begins Construction on 380,000 SF First...

Space Investment Partners Completes $11M Renovation of Retail...

CBRE Negotiates $7.4M Sale of Apartment Community in...