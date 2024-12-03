Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 142-Unit Multifamily Project in Watertown, Massachusetts

WATERTOWN, MASS. — A joint venture between New York City-based developer O’Connor Group, real estate private equity firm FrontRange Capital Partners and Japanese construction company Takenaka Corp. has broken ground on a 142-unit multifamily project in Watertown, a western suburb of Boston. Elysian Watertown Square will be a five-story building with retail space, and 15 percent of the units will be reserved for households earning between 65 and 80 percent of the area median income. Amenities will include a fitness center, coworking space, pet care spa and two rooftop terraces. ICON Architecture designed the project, and Dellbrook | JKS will be the general contractor. Completion is slated for summer 2026.