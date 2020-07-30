Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 192-Bed Student Housing Community Near UNC at Pembroke Campus

PEMBROKE, N.C. — A joint venture titled PB Pembroke Owner LLC has broken ground on a 192-bed student housing community located near the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The 192-bed project is Phase I of a larger development set to include 20,000 square feet of retail and a second 300-bed student housing community. Financing for the project includes $3 million in opportunity zone equity from the Woodforest CEI-Boulos Opportunity Fund, a $10.8 million loan from Self-Help Credit Union and $840,000 in developer equity. Phase I of the development is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.