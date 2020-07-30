REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 192-Bed Student Housing Community Near UNC at Pembroke Campus

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast, Student Housing

PEMBROKE, N.C. — A joint venture titled PB Pembroke Owner LLC has broken ground on a 192-bed student housing community located near the University of North Carolina at Pembroke. The 192-bed project is Phase I of a larger development set to include 20,000 square feet of retail and a second 300-bed student housing community. Financing for the project includes $3 million in opportunity zone equity from the Woodforest CEI-Boulos Opportunity Fund, a $10.8 million loan from Self-Help Credit Union and $840,000 in developer equity. Phase I of the development is scheduled for completion in fall 2021.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
30
Webinar: Market Valuation — How are Seniors Housing Valuations Weathering the Pandemic?
Oct
6
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  