Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 2 MSF Stacks Mixed-Use Property in D.C.

District of Columbia

The Stacks

The first phase of The Stacks will include three rental residential towers totaling more than 1,100 apartments.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between Akridge, National Real Estate Advisors, Blue Coast Capital and Bridge Investment Group have broken ground on the first phase of The Stacks, a 2 million-square-foot mixed-use project in Washington, D.C. Bank OZK is providing a $367 million construction loan for the first phase of the development. William Collins, Bindi Shah, Marshall Scallan and Shaun Weinberg of Cushman & Wakefield arranged the loan. The construction timeline was not disclosed.

The first phase of The Stacks will include three rental residential towers totaling more than 1,100 apartments. At full buildout, the master-planned development will offer 2,000 residential units, as well as two hotels, public parks and gathering spaces and about 80,000 square feet of retail space. The property will also feature a variety of creative working spaces, as well as below-grade parking and loading.

Gensler, Morris Adjmi Architects, Eric Colber & Associates, Handel Architects, West 8 and Lee and Associates Inc. are the designers for the first phase of the project.

