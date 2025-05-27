Tuesday, May 27, 2025
Bayfront-Promenade-Jersey-City
Bayfront Promenade, A 210-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City, is being constructed as part of the Bayfront Redevelopment Project. This initiative stems from the city’s acquisition of the 100-acre site in 2018, where under Mayor Steven Fulop’s leadership, the city increased the affordable housing requirement from 5 percent to 35 percent, ensuring this once-private development would serve the community’s long-term needs. The Jersey City Redevelopment Agency is also a partner on the project.
Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Jersey City

by Taylor Williams

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bayfront Development Partners, which is a joint venture between Pennrose LLC and Paths Development LLC, has broken ground on Bayfront Promenade, a 210-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City. The development will be located on the Hackensack River Waterfront and will include 74 affordable housing units and 93 workforce housing units, as well as commercial and community space. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, fitness center with a yoga room, coworking lounge and community room with a kitchen area. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority provided $64 million in tax credits for the project, a tentative completion date for which was not announced.

