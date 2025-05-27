Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 210-Unit Mixed-Income Multifamily Project in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Bayfront Development Partners, which is a joint venture between Pennrose LLC and Paths Development LLC, has broken ground on Bayfront Promenade, a 210-unit mixed-income multifamily project in Jersey City. The development will be located on the Hackensack River Waterfront and will include 74 affordable housing units and 93 workforce housing units, as well as commercial and community space. Amenities will include a rooftop terrace, fitness center with a yoga room, coworking lounge and community room with a kitchen area. The New Jersey Economic Development Authority provided $64 million in tax credits for the project, a tentative completion date for which was not announced.