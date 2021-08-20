Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 255-Room Legacy Hotel & Residences Hotel at Miami Worldcenter

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Healthcare, Hospitality, Mixed-Use, Southeast

MIAMI — The joint venture, Blue Legacy Ventures, has broken ground on Legacy Hotel & Residences Hotel, a mixed-use tower in Miami with 255 hotel rooms, 310 residences and a $100 million medical center. Legacy Hotel & Residence is part of Miami Worldcenter, a $4 billion, 27-acre mixed-use development in downtown Miami. The tower sits on 1.3 acres.

All 310 residences in the tower sold out in May. The Legacy’s residences range in size from 350 square feet to 850 square feet with studios to two-bedroom units. The units sit atop the hotel, which will be managed and operated by Accor under The Morgan’s Originals Portfolio.

The skyscraper’s amenities will also include ground-floor retail, a one-acre pool deck, a seven-floor rooftop atrium with a restaurant bar and lounge, an elevated pool and a members-only international business lounge.

Blue Zones and Adventist Health also signed a partnership agreement to operate the medical center once it’s completed. Blue Zones is a subsidiary of Adventist Health Blue Zones. Miami-based Royal Palm Cos. is a co-developer on the project.

The 10-floor medical and well-being center will occupy 120,000 square feet within Legacy Hotel & Residences. The center will be powered by artificial intelligence and will follow Blue Zones’ methods and guidelines to living long and happy lives. The center will offer teams of physicians and practitioners an onsite lab, pharmacy, full AI-powered diagnostic center and rooms outfitted with medical gas and ventilator capabilities.

With a focus on a COVID-19-conscious design, the center will have medical-grade features including air-filtration systems, as well as touchless sanitation features such as voice-activated elevators, touchless room key access, apps that can call medical staff and UV sterilization wands for common room items.

Backed by the idea that certain lifestyles and environments impact why some people live longer than others, Blue Zones is an organization focused on creating healthier communities across the country. In 2020, Adventist Health bought the organization.