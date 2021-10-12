Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 261-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte’s South End

The Raven at Tremont will include one- and two-bedroom apartments.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Developer RangeWater Real Estate and equity partner ParkProperty Capital have broken ground on The Raven at Tremont, a 261-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s South End neighborhood. The first apartments are slated for completion by the spring of 2023.

The Raven at Tremont will include one- and two-bedroom apartments. The property’s units will feature 9-foot ceilings, subway tiles, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and Whirlpool washers and dryers. Community amenities will include a top-floor sky lounge, fitness center, pool, 10,000 square feet of open green space and a dog park.

Located at 536 W. Tremont Ave., the property will be situated close to several retailers such as Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, Zeppelin, Krispy Kreme, Yamazaru Sushi & Sake and Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams. The multifamily development will also be situated about 1.9 miles from downtown Charlotte.

Both RangeWater and ParkProperty Capital are based in Atlanta. RangeWater currently has 10 active projects in North Carolina totaling more than 2,500 units.