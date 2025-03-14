Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 265-Unit Apartment Community in Wilmington, North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C. — A joint venture between The Beach Co., Swain & Associates and Larson Capital Management has broken ground on The Sterling, a 265-unit apartment community located within the larger mixed-use development of Center Point in Wilmington. Clancy & Theys Construction Co. is the general contractor for the project, which will feature a four-story building that totals 326,384 square feet.

The luxury apartment complex will offer studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as a swimming pool, courtyard, fitness center, billiards and game rooms, golf simulator, business and outdoor lounges, electric vehicle charging stations, a dog park and grilling areas.

The Sterling is slated to open in August 2026, with preleasing beginning in May 2026.