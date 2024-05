FREMONT, CALIF. — A joint venture between Oaktree Capital Management and Hines Interests has broken ground on Milmont Industrial, an advanced manufacturing and distribution facility in the Bay Area city of Fremont.

Located at 49000 Milmont Drive, Milmont Industrial will be redeveloped from three buildings into a 267,000-square-foot industrial building with high clear heights, heavy power, ample parking and loading docks.

CBRE is marketing the facility for lease.