Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 28-Story Luxury Apartment Tower in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Located at 1441 Peachtree St. in Midtown Atlanta, the unnamed tower will comprise 350 luxury apartments and provide walkability to the Atlanta Arts MARTA station, Museum of Design Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design and the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum.

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Atlantic Residential, FIDES Development, Capital City Real Estate and Mitsui Fudosan America has broken ground on a 28-story apartment tower in Midtown Atlanta. Located at 1441 Peachtree St., the unnamed tower will comprise 350 luxury apartments and provide walkability to the Atlanta Arts MARTA station, Museum of Design Atlanta, Savannah College of Art and Design and the Breman Jewish Heritage Museum, as well as Pershing Point Park, Ansley Park and Piedmont Park.

Designed by Niles Bolton Associates, the apartment tower’s amenities will include coworking spaces, a fitness center, wine bar and lounge, private dining area, pool with a sundeck and a rooftop bar and lounge, as well as two restaurants in the lobby. Apartments will come in studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, many featuring balconies or terraces. The project team includes landscape architect and civil engineer Kimley-Horn and general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie. Gregg Shapiro and Matt Casey of JLL worked on behalf of the borrower to arrange the joint venture equity through Mitsui Fudosan America. The ownership plans to deliver the first units in June 2024.