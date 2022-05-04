REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 2827 Peachtree Office Building in Atlanta’s Buckhead District

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Office, Southeast

ATLANTA — A joint venture between Brand Properties LLC, Highwoods Properties Inc. and Batson-Cook Development Co. has broken ground on 2827 Peachtree, a boutique office building in Atlanta’s Buckhead district. The 135,000-square-foot property, which will feature 11,000 square feet of retail space, is 62 percent preleased. Designed by Atlas Collaborative, the project will include large, elevated patios with Wi-Fi access and private balconies for select offices. The main entrance will feature an archway with a valet drop-off, and amenities will include a fitness center, boardroom, covered parking and efficient operating systems. The project team includes civil engineer Planners and Engineers Collaborative and general contractor Batson-Cook Construction. The joint venture expects construction of 2827 Peachtree to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

