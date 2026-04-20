Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Office, Retail Project in Uptown Dallas

DALLAS — A joint venture that includes BDT & MSD Partners, Trammell Crow Co. and The Retail Connection has broken ground on Knox & McKinney, a 300,000-square-foot office and retail project in Uptown Dallas. Situated two blocks west of the joint venture’s larger, 1 million-square-foot mixed-use development, the 12-story building will consist of 280,000 square feet of office space and 20,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space. Amenities will include a fitness center, tenant lounge and private bar, multiple terraces and conference/boardroom facilities. Law firm Jones Day has preleased 76,000 square feet of space at Knox & McKinney as the future anchor tenant. Pickard Chilton Architects and HKS Architects are designing Knox & McKinney, and DPR Construction is serving as the general contractor. Trey Morsbach, Jim Curtin, Rex Cruz and Obi Eboh of JLL arranged an undisclosed amount of construction financing for the project through Goldman Sachs Alternatives. Completion is slated for 2028.