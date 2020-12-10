REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte’s University District

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

The property will comprise four mid-rise buildings with communal amenities such as a saltwater pool, dog park, grilling areas and a courtyard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between The Spectrum Cos., Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Heitman has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s University submarket. The property will comprise four mid-rise buildings with communal amenities such as a saltwater pool, dog park, grilling areas and a courtyard. Unit interiors will feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes. The yet-to-be-named community will be situated at the intersection of University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street, near Lynx Blue Line’s University Station. It will also be near Centene’s $1 billion office headquarters underway.

BB+M Architecture is the designer, Samet Corp. is the general contractor and LandDesign provided landscaping architecture and civil engineering services. The developers expect to deliver the first units in the second quarter of 2022 with full buildout planned for third-quarter 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  