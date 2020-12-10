Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 325-Unit Multifamily Community in Charlotte’s University District

The property will comprise four mid-rise buildings with communal amenities such as a saltwater pool, dog park, grilling areas and a courtyard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A joint venture between The Spectrum Cos., Batson-Cook Development Co. (BCDC) and Heitman has broken ground on a 325-unit multifamily community in Charlotte’s University submarket. The property will comprise four mid-rise buildings with communal amenities such as a saltwater pool, dog park, grilling areas and a courtyard. Unit interiors will feature 10-foot ceilings, stainless steel appliances and tile backsplashes. The yet-to-be-named community will be situated at the intersection of University City Boulevard and North Tryon Street, near Lynx Blue Line’s University Station. It will also be near Centene’s $1 billion office headquarters underway.

BB+M Architecture is the designer, Samet Corp. is the general contractor and LandDesign provided landscaping architecture and civil engineering services. The developers expect to deliver the first units in the second quarter of 2022 with full buildout planned for third-quarter 2022.