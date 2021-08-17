Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 365,000 SF Mixed-Use Project in Raleigh

The 20-story tower, 400H, will include 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 242 residential units and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space.

RALEIGH, N.C. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co., High Street Residential, AECOM-Canyon Partners and HM Partners has broken ground on 400H, a 365,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Raleigh. Vancouver-based QuadReal Property Group provided an undisclosed amount of financing for the development.

The 20-story tower, designed by Gensler, will include 150,000 square feet of Class A office space, 242 residential units and 16,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Construction is scheduled for completion by the fall of 2023.

Located at 400 Hillsborough St., 400H is situated close to Union Station, the Morgan Street Food Hall and a Publix grocery store. The project’s Hillsborough Street location also provides the east-west connection to North Carolina State University and the state capital’s government complex.

400H will have residential units on floors 10 through 20. Community amenities will include a pool and SkyHub amenity on the ninth floor with indoor and outdoor space. Offices will include 14- to 20-foot floor-to-floor heights, full-height glass windows and parking ratios of 4-to-1,000. Also, outdoor seating is planned for several restaurants located within the retail space.

AECOM-Canyon Partners, a joint venture partnership between AECOM Capital, the real estate investment arm of global infrastructure firm AECOM, and Canyon Partners Real Estate, the real estate direct investing arm of Canyon Partners LLC, is providing joint venture equity capital as well as construction expertise to the project.

John MacDonell of JLL is responsible for office leasing, and John Koonce with York Properties will curate the retail leasing. Greystar will oversee residential leasing and property management.