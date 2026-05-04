Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 369-Unit Apartment Community in Beaverton, Oregon

BEAVERTON, ORE. — High Street Residential, the residential subsidiary of Trammell Crow Co., along with joint venture partners SCOA Real Estate Partners and Lease Crutcher Lewis have broken ground for the development of a transit-oriented, mixed-use multifamily property in Beaverton. Slated for delivery in summer 2027, the project will replace a portion of the Cedar Hills Shopping Center and its underutilized surface parking.

Situated on 5.8 acres between S.W. Wilshire Street and Park Way, the community will offer 369 apartments spread across three four- and five-story buildings and 5,040 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom residences will range from 483 square feet to 1,528 square feet and feature contemporary floor plans. Onsite amenities will include an indoor/outdoor fitness area with a full spa, including an outdoor sauna and cold plunge, a residents-only speakeasy, sports bar, community greenhouse, sports simulator and a coworking area with conference rooms.

Additionally, the property will offer direct access to Cedar Hills Crossing, proximity to Highways 26 and 217 and a short walk via a pedestrian bridge to the Sunset Transit Center.

The project team includes LRS Architects, CID Design Group, Lango Hansen Landscape Architects, Humber Design Group, Froelich Engineers, Tenor Engineering Group and MKE & Associates.