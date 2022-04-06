REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 372,000 SF Industrial Facility in Lunenberg, Massachusetts

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Massachusetts, Northeast

Lunenberg-Central-Massachusetts

Completion of Lunenberg Central in northern Massachusetts is slated for the first quarter of 2023.

LUNENBERG, MASS. — A joint venture between The Brennan Group, John M. Corcoran & Co. and Berkeley Partners has broken ground on Lunenberg Central, a 372,000-square-foot warehouse and distribution center in the northern central part of Massachusetts. The site offers proximity to Interstates 190 and 495. Building features will include a clear height of 36 feet, 71 dock doors, 402 car parking spots, 94 trailer parking stalls (expandable to 120) and build-to-suit office space. GMA Architects is designing the project, and ARCO National Construction is serving as the general contractor. Construction is slated to be complete in the first quarter of next year. CBRE arranged construction financing on behalf of the joint venture through Cambridge Savings Bank. Newmark will lease the facility.

