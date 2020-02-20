Joint Venture Breaks Ground on $44.8M Apartment Complex in Metro Raleigh

Holly Springs Apartments will offer communal amenities such as a pool, multiple outdoor fireplaces, dog park and a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga and cycle room.

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C. — A joint venture between Dominion Realty Partners, Amzak Capital Management and Kite Realty Group has broken ground on Holly Springs Apartments, a planned 239-unit complex in Holly Springs. The property will offer communal amenities such as a pool, multiple outdoor fireplaces, dog park and a 24-hour fitness center with a yoga and cycle room. Unit interiors will include nine-foot ceilings, decorative pendant lighting, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash and vinyl plank hardwood floors. United Bank is providing financing for the project, which is expected to cost $44.8 million to develop. Rule Joy Trammell + Rubio is the architect, Armada Hoffler Construction is the general contractor and Piedmont Land Design is the project’s civil engineer. The developers expect to deliver the first units and clubhouse by the end of 2021.