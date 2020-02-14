Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 440,000 SF Headquarters for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Houston

Posted on by in Development, Office, Texas

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is expected to take occupancy of its new headquarters in Houston in early 2022.

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston has broken ground on the new, 440,000-square-foot headquarters for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The property will be located within CityPlace at Springwoods Village and will span two five-story buildings with a bridge connector at each level and structured parking for 2,055 cars. Amenities will include a fitness center, café, kitchen and pharmacy, laboratory and office space and a large central courtyard with a multi-use basketball pavilion, fitness/yoga lawn, water feature, outdoor tables and green space. Completion is scheduled for spring 2022. Pickard Chilton is the design architect; Kirksey is the executive architect; REES is the interior architect; and D.E. Harvey Builders is the general contractor.