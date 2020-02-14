Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 440,000 SF Headquarters for Hewlett Packard Enterprise in Houston
HOUSTON — A joint venture between Patrinely Group, USAA Real Estate and CDC Houston has broken ground on the new, 440,000-square-foot headquarters for Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The property will be located within CityPlace at Springwoods Village and will span two five-story buildings with a bridge connector at each level and structured parking for 2,055 cars. Amenities will include a fitness center, café, kitchen and pharmacy, laboratory and office space and a large central courtyard with a multi-use basketball pavilion, fitness/yoga lawn, water feature, outdoor tables and green space. Completion is scheduled for spring 2022. Pickard Chilton is the design architect; Kirksey is the executive architect; REES is the interior architect; and D.E. Harvey Builders is the general contractor.