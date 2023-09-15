Friday, September 15, 2023
The first phase of The Merle on Howard in Pflugerville will add 444 multifamily units to the local supply. The remaining two phases will add another 950-plus units.
Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 444-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Austin

by Taylor Williams

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — A joint venture between High Street Residential and a fund managed by CBRE Investment Management has begun construction on The Merle at Howard, a 444-unit apartment community that will be located in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. The garden-style property, which represents Phase I of a larger development, will consist of 15 apartment buildings and five townhome buildings on a 17-acre site. Amenities will include a pool, fitness center, pet park, coworking space and a golf simulator lounge. Delivery is scheduled for fall 2025. Project partners include Meeks + Partners (architect), HR Green (civil engineer) and Provident General Contractors. The larger development will ultimately comprise about 1,400 units across 60 acres that will be constructed over three phases. As part of the project, the joint venture will also construct a six-acre public park with pickleball courts, basketball courts, playgrounds and walking trails.

