Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 498,798 SF Spec Industrial Project in Southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. (TCC) and CBRE Investment Management has broken ground on Phase I of Gulfbelt Logistics Park, a speculative industrial project in southeast Houston that will add 498,798 square feet of space across three buildings to the local supply. Phase I will consist of one cross-dock, one rear-load and one front-load building with footprints ranging from 88,750 to 278,858 square feet and with 28- to 36-foot clear heights. Project partners include Burton Construction Co., Powers Brown Architecture and LJA Engineering. Veritex Community Bank is providing construction financing, and CBRE will handle the park’s leasing assignment on behalf of ownership. Completion is slated for next spring.