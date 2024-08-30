Friday, August 30, 2024
The Hall will offer 674 beds of student housing near the Florida State University campus in Tallahassee.
Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 674-Bed Student Housing Community Near Florida State University

by John Nelson

TALLAHASSEE, FLA. — A joint venture partnership between Portman, 908 Group, Canyon Partners Real Estate and PTM Partners has broken ground on The Hall, a 674-bed student housing development located near Florida State University in Tallahassee. The property is scheduled for completion in spring 2026.

The development site is located within a Qualified Opportunity Zone across from Legacy Hall, the future home of the university’s FSU College of Business. The community will offer 191 units across two mid-rise buildings. Shared amenities will include a rooftop swimming pool and a high-end fitness center. The development will also feature 7,689 square feet of ground floor retail space and 452 parking spaces.

The joint venture recently secured $73.3 million in construction financing from Pacific Life Insurance Co. for the project. TSB Capital Advisors acted as financial advisor to Portman and 908 Group in the deal. The development team for The Hall includes general contractor Favergray.

