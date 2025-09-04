Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 686,400 SF Industrial Park in Buford, Georgia

BUFORD, GA. — A joint venture between Trammell Crow Co. and a consortium led by CBRE Japan has broken ground on Buford Creek Business Center, a three-building, 686,400-square-foot industrial park in metro Atlanta. Situated at the northeast corner of Lanier Islands Parkway and Big Creek Road in Buford, the park will sit three miles from I-985 and 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. The developers plan to deliver Buford Creek Business Center by third-quarter 2026.

The design-build team includes architect Atlas Collaborative and general contractor The Conlan Co. CBRE is leasing the park, which will comprise Building 100, a 349,440-square-foot cross-dock warehouse with 40-foot clear heights, and Buildings 200 and 300, two identically sized rear-load buildings spanning 168,400 square feet each.