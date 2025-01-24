Friday, January 24, 2025
Theory Madison will offer 717 beds of student housing near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus.
Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 717-Bed Student Housing Development Near University of Wisconsin-Madison

by Kristin Harlow

MADISON, WIS.— A joint venture between Mortenson Development, Northwestern Mutual Real Estate and PeakMade Real Estate has broken ground on Theory Madison, a 717-bed student housing development located near the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus. The 12-story tower will offer 213 units in a variety of configurations. Shared amenities will include rooftop decks, a 24-hour fitness center, study rooms, a podcast room, pet spa and clubroom. The community is being developed through a public-private partnership with the city of Madison and will offer affordably priced units in collaboration with the University of Wisconsin’s department of financial aid. The property is targeting LEED Silver certification and is expected for completion in fall 2026. 

