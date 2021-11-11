Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 730,000 SF Tabler Station Logistics Park in Martinsburg, West Virginia

Located close to Interstate 81 on a 145-acre site, the first phase of Tabler Station Logistics Park will include two Class A, industrial buildings with each building consisting 365,400 square feet.

MARTINSBURG, WV. — Hines, along with an investor advised by MetLife Investment Management, MetLife, Inc.’s institutional asset management business, has broken ground on the first phase for Tabler Station Logistics Park, which will feature a total of over 730,000 square feet in Martinsburg.

Located close to Interstate 81 on a 145-acre site, the first phase of Tabler Station Logistics Park will include two Class A, industrial buildings with each building consisting 365,400 square feet. Both buildings will feature 40-foot clear heights at first column, cross-dock configuration with 450-foot building depths, 185-foot-deep truck courts and full-building circulation with segregated car and trailer traffic. Construction on Phase I of the project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2022. The overall project will feature three buildings with approximately 1.6 million square feet of industrial space.

Powers Brown Architects and Pennoni Engineering designed the project. RS Mowery will construct Phase I of the development. Wells Fargo is providing an undisclosed amount of construction financing. Chuck Watters, Tom Griggs, John Carroll, Julia Craig and Eric Mitman of Hines worked on the development team for the project.