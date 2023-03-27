Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 78,000 SF Industrial Project in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A joint venture between Levin Properties and an undisclosed partner has broken ground on a 78,000-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The site at 30 Duke Road is located within Rutgers Industrial Center, a seven-building, 650,000-square-foot development. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 13 bays and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.