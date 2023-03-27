Monday, March 27, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 78,000 SF Industrial Project in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — A joint venture between Levin Properties and an undisclosed partner has broken ground on a 78,000-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The site at 30 Duke Road is located within Rutgers Industrial Center, a seven-building, 650,000-square-foot development. Building features will include a clear height of 40 feet, 13 bays and an ESFR sprinkler system. Completion is slated for the fourth quarter. Cushman & Wakefield is marketing the property for lease.

You may also like

Beacon Partners Signs Four Tenants Totaling 202,403 SF...

Westcore Acquires Raceway Commerce Center in West Valley...

ViaWest Group Sells Chandler Crossroads Industrial Campus in Arizona...

Thompson Thrift Plans 336-Unit The Garrison Apartments in...

Partnership Opens 192-Unit Affordable Housing Complex in Houston

Foot Locker to Close More Than 400 Stores

Meyer, IPS Top Out 400,000 SF Life Sciences...

Northmarq Arranges $26M Loan for Refinancing of East...

Development Team Underway on Rock Island Bridge Redevelopment...