Joint Venture Breaks Ground on $86M Affordable Seniors Housing Community in Northern Virginia

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, Seniors Housing, Southeast, Virginia

Communal amenities at Lake Anne House will include a fitness center, arts and crafts room, social hall, game room and an outdoor terrace.

RESTON, VA. — A joint venture between Enterprise Community Development (ECD) and Fellowship Square Foundation has broken ground on Lake Anne House, an $86 million affordable seniors housing community in Reston. The property will offer 240 units, with floor plans ranging from studio to two-bedroom layouts. The units will be available to seniors who earn at or below 60 percent of the area median income (AMI). Each resident will pay no more than 30 percent of their income toward their housing costs, including rent and a utility allowance. Communal amenities will include a fitness center, arts and crafts room, social hall, game room and an outdoor terrace. The developers expect to deliver the community in summer 2022.

Financing for Lake Anne House comes from $46.5 million in tax-exempt bond financing from Virginia Housing, as well as a $700,000 loan from the Virginia Housing Trust Fund. Enterprise Housing Credit Investments (EHCI) and Capital One provided $21.5 million in Low-Income Housing Tax Credit equity, the Fairfax County Redevelopment and Housing Authority (FCRHA) provided $3 million in Blueprint Funding and EHCI affiliate Enterprise Community Loan Fund provided $7.2 million in bridge financing. Virginia Community Capital provided $1 million in predevelopment financing early in the project, which has been in the works since 2015. FCRHA awarded the project 122 project-based rental vouchers with HUD providing the rest to ensure all 240 units were preserved and subsidized.

