Joint Venture Breaks Ground on 93,000 SF Self-Storage Facility in Canton, Georgia

Posted on by in Development, Georgia, Industrial, Self-Storage, Southeast

The 93,000-square-foot self-storage facility is located at 7222 Cumming Highway in Canton, close to the Northside Hospital Cherokee campus.

CANTON, GA. — A joint venture between Lumpkin Development, MacArthur Holdings and Live Oak Capital Partners has broken ground on a 93,000-square-foot self-storage facility located at 7222 Cumming Highway in Canton, close to the Northside Hospital Cherokee campus. The property is slated to be open to the public in the spring of 2022.

The self-storage facility will be located on 9.2 acres and will comprise of drive-up, climate-controlled units. JM Williams Contractors will construct the facility, and Renasant Bank is providing the debt financing for the project. Max Design Group is the project’s architect, and Travis Pruitt & Associates is serving as the civil engineering.

The facility is Lumpkin Development’s first Class A storage property in the area. Lumpkin Development builds and operates self-storage, retail and industrial real estate throughout the Southeast. MacArthur Holdings is a New York City-based real estate business, and Live Oak Capital Partners is a real estate developer based in Atlanta.