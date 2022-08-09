REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Clarendale West End Seniors Housing Project in Nashville

Clarendale West End in Nashville will offer 172 independent living, assisted living and memory care units upon completion in the third quarter of 2024.

NASHVILLE, TENN. — A joint venture between Ryan Cos. US Inc., LCS and Harrison Street Real Estate Capital has broken ground on Clarendale West End, a planned 261,000-square-foot, five-story seniors housing community in Nashville’s West End district. Situated near Vanderbilt University and downtown Nashville, the property will offer 172 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Amenities and services will include restaurants, bistro and bar options; private dining for events; a movie theater; continuing education programs; fitness equipment and group fitness classes; salon and spa; arts programs; landscaped courtyard; transportation to local shopping, events and appointments; medical care; and garage parking. Ryan Cos. is the developer and builder for the project, Ryan A+E Inc. is the architect of record and Direct Supply Aptura is the development’s interior designer. Upon completion in the third quarter of 2024, LCS will lead day-to-day operations at Clarendale West End.

