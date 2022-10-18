Joint Venture Breaks Ground on Two Spec Industrial Facilities in Hagerstown, Maryland Totaling 2 MSF

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Maryland, Southeast

Set for delivery in late fall 2023, the 195-acre Currwood Logistics Park project will comprise two single-story buildings in Hagerstown, Md.

HAGERSTOWN, MD. — A joint venture led by an affiliate of Baltimore-based MCB Real Estate LLC has begun construction on Currwood Logistics Park, a 2 million-square-foot industrial park in Hagerstown. Set for delivery in late fall 2023, the 195-acre project will comprise two single-story buildings — one spanning nearly 1.7 million square feet and the other a 300,000-square-foot building that are being developed simultaneously on a speculative basis. Other members of the joint venture include Invesco Real Estate, Curated Development Group and Birchwood Capital Partners. The development is expected to generate nearly 1,500 new jobs for Washington County and the surrounding area.

The development team is investing in the construction of a new signalized intersection at U.S. Route 40, as well as a new four-lane extension of Paul Smith Boulevard that extends to another new signalized intersection at Edgewood Drive that will serve as the project’s entrance. The concrete tilt-wall buildings will feature 36- to 40-foot clear ceiling heights, LED lighting, high-efficiency HVAC systems, 185-foot truck courts and segregated parking fields reserved for employee and visitor parking. The larger building will feature 196 dock doors and four drive-in doors, an alternate-energy-ready roof structure designed to accommodate a photovoltaic solar array and parking for 314 tractor-trailers and 970 vehicles. The other building will feature parking for 117 tractor-trailers and 198 vehicles. David Dannenfelser, Tyler Boykin and Adam Campbell of Cushman & Wakefield are handling the leasing assignment for Currwood Logistics Park on behalf of the ownership.