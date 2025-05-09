Friday, May 9, 2025
The 76,000-square-foot Vallejo Self Storage offers 919 climate-controlled self-storage units. (Photo credit: JLL)
AcquisitionsCaliforniaIndustrialSelf-StorageWestern

Joint Venture Buys 1,435-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in San Francisco Bay Market for $44.2M

by Amy Works

VALLEJO AND SONOMA, CALIF. — Harvest Properties, in joint venture with New York Life Real Estate Investors (NYLREI), has acquired two self-storage facilities in Vallejo and Sonoma in separate transactions totaling $44.2 million. In total, the properties offer 1,435 self-storage units. The joint venture has engaged Extra Space to manage both properties.

The partnership purchased Best Self Storage, an 80,000-square-foot drive-up facility with 516 units at 155 Fremont Drive and Mafei Road in Sonoma, and Vallejo Self Storage, a 76,000-square-foot property with 919 climate-controlled units at 384 Fairgrounds Drive in Vallejo. The JLL Storage Capital Markets team represented the seller in the Vallejo Self Storage transaction.

