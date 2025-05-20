Tuesday, May 20, 2025
Joint Venture Buys 181,150 SF Shopping Center in Paramus, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PARAMUS, N.J. — A joint venture partnership between Heidenberg Properties Group, Red Starr Investments, Norse Realty Group and DAG Paramus has purchased Paramus Park South, a 181,150-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Anchored by a 100,223-square-foot Stew Leonard’s Supermarket, the center was 67 percent leased at the time of sale. CBRE brokered the sale of the property, the seller of which was not disclosed. Ackman-Ziff Real Estate Group structured the joint venture and arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

