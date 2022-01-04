REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Buys 248-Unit Apartment Community in Leland, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, North Carolina, Southeast

Waterleaf

Located at 7410 Cordoba Circle, Waterleaf at Leland is situated 9.3 miles from Wilmington.

LELAND, N.C. — Goodegg Investments and Mesos Capital have bought Waterleaf at Leland, a 248-unit apartment community in Leland. Julie Lam and Annie Dickerson of Goodegg Investments, as well as Pancham Gupta and Rajan Gupta at Mesos Capital led the sales transaction. The sales price and seller were not disclosed.

Built in April 2021, Waterleaf at Leland offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans. Unit features includes granite countertops, tile backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings, custom hardwood cabinets, modern lighting, stainless steel appliances, wood-vinyl plank flooring and private porches. Community amenities include a saltwater pool with outdoor fireplace, clubhouse with coffee bar, 24-hour fitness center with yoga and spin room, pickleball court, business center, car wash, dog park, community bike and kayak barn, private garages available and valet trash. The property was 96.4 percent occupied at the time of sale. Located at 7410 Cordoba Circle, Waterleaf at Leland is situated 9.3 miles from Wilmington.

