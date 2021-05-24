REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Buys 43,397 SF Medical Office Building in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — A joint venture between Texas Orthopaedic Associates Fort Worth PLLC and Vaquero Ventures has purchased a 43,397-square-foot medical office building at 5900 Altamesa Blvd. in Fort Worth. Bill Behr and Jim Sager of Tranwestern represented the seller, USMD Hospital at Fort Worth LP, in the transaction. Texas Orthopaedic Associates will also occupy the building along with Texas Health Surgery Center Chisholm Trail.

