Joint Venture Buys 63,100 SF Historic Property in Los Angeles for $20M, Plans Adaptive Reuse Project

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Development, Office, Western

AtTraction at 800 and 810 Traction Ave. in Los Angeles will offer a 53,400-square-foot office building and a 9,700-square-foot building.

LOS ANGELES — A joint venture between New York-based LIVWRK and Daniel Kotzer of Los Angeles has purchased a historic 63,100-square-foot property in Los Angeles’ Art District for $20 million. The partnership will transform the two-building asset, located at 800-810 Traction Ave., into an office and lifestyle project called AtTraction.

Renovations is slated to begin this week, with completion scheduled for early 2023.

AtTraction will be a five-story building, plus a basement, totaling 53,400 square feet. Floors will range between 7,500 square feet to 10,700 square feet with ceilings ranging from 10 feet to 15 feet. The property at 810 Traction Ave. will be a two-story building, plus basement, totaling 9,700 square feet. Each building will also offer the potential for ground-level retail. The building at 800 Traction Ave. will feature a rooftop patio deck and the building at 810 Traction Ave. will offer a private gated patio space. Additionally, there is a private parking lot serving both buildings.

Mike Condon Jr., McKenna Gaskill and Brittany Winn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the partnership in the deal and were retained to project leasing.