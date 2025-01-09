Joint Venture Buys Development Site for 397-Bed Student Housing Community Near Colorado State University

FORT COLLINS, COLO. — A joint venture between Landmark Properties, Silverpeak Real Estate Partners and Peninsula Investments has acquired a development site at 255 Johnson Drive in Fort Collins for the construction of a 397-bed student housing community. Dubbed The Mark Fort Collins, the property will offer 193 units in a mix of studio through four-bedroom configurations for students attending Colorado State University.

The six-story development will offer shared amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, ski storage, pet spa, individual and group study areas, and rooftop courtyards with grilling stations. Construction on the project is set to begin this month with completion slated for fall 2026.

The development team includes Mode 3 Architecture and the company’s in-house construction arm, Landmark Construction. TSB Capital Advisors coordinated financing for the project.