Joint Venture Buys Manhattan Self-Storage Facility for $43.5M, Plans Multifamily Conversion

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Broad Street Development and TPG Angelo Gordon has purchased a 56,384-square-foot self-storage facility in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood for $43.5 million with plans to undertake a multifamily conversion. The 10-story building at 139 Franklin St. was originally constructed in 1915 and houses 74 units. Brendan Maddigan, Andrew Scandalios, Ethan Stanton, Hall Oster, Michael Mazzara and Vickram Jambu of JLL represented the seller, the Sofia Family, in the transaction and procured the joint venture as the buyer. A construction timeline for the conversion was not announced.