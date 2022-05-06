REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Buys Ridge Hill Office, Retail Development in Yonkers for $220M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New York, Northeast, Office, Retail

YONKERS, N.Y. — A joint venture between Nuveen Real Estate, Taconic Partners and North American Properties has acquired Ridge Hill, a 1.2 million-square-foot office and retail development in Yonkers, located north of New York City, for $220 million. Built in 2011, Ridge Hill is currently 71.7 percent leased. Tenants include Whole Foods Market, Lowe’s Home Improvement, Dick’s Sporting Goods, T.J. Maxx, H&M, LA Fitness, L.L. Bean, Showcase Cinemas, Legoland Discovery Center, Guitar Center, The Container Store and Westmed Medical Group. Dave Monahan, Cameron Pittman, Chris Angelone, Jose Cruz and Andrew Scandalios of JLL represented the seller, QIC US Management Inc., in the transaction. Kellogg Gaines, Aaron Niedermayer, Evan Pariser, Claudia Steeb and Joy Dracos, also with JLL, arranged $181.3 million in acquisition financing on behalf of the joint venture, which plans to enhance Ridge Hill’s public spaces, street design and parking areas. The new ownership also plans to target locally inspired food and beverage concepts, as well as national luxury apparel and boutique fitness users.

