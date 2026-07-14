Joint Venture Buys Two Student Housing Communities Totaling 1,128 Beds Near Texas A&M University

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS — A joint venture between Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC and Houston-based The Dinerstein Cos. has acquired two adjacent student housing communities totaling 1,128 beds near the Texas A&M University campus in College Station. The properties — formerly dubbed 2818 Apartments and Parkway Place — have been combined and rebranded as one asset, Sterling College Station. The new community offers 350 garden- and cottage-style units in one-, two- and four-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, with a cybercafé, private study rooms, basketball and beach volleyball courts, outdoor grilling stations and a clubhouse with a community kitchen, game lounge and pool tables.