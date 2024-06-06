Thursday, June 6, 2024
Bronx-Logistics-Center
Bronx Logistics Center features 250,000 square feet of rooftop parking and an additional 700,000 square feet of integrated parking.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew YorkNortheast

Joint Venture Completes 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project in The Bronx

by Taylor Williams

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners and Sterling Project Development has completed Bronx Logistics Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative industrial project on the borough’s south side. The site at 980 E. 149th St. is an assemblage of five parcels and spans 14.2 acres. The multi-story facility offers a clear height of 32 feet and more than 1,500 parking spaces. ARCO Design/Build provided architectural and general contracting services for the project. The project was first announced in September 2020.

