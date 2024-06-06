Joint Venture Completes 1.3 MSF Spec Industrial Project in The Bronx

NEW YORK CITY — A joint venture between Turnbridge Equities, Dune Real Estate Partners and Sterling Project Development has completed Bronx Logistics Center, a 1.3 million-square-foot speculative industrial project on the borough’s south side. The site at 980 E. 149th St. is an assemblage of five parcels and spans 14.2 acres. The multi-story facility offers a clear height of 32 feet and more than 1,500 parking spaces. ARCO Design/Build provided architectural and general contracting services for the project. The project was first announced in September 2020.