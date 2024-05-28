Joint Venture Completes 311-Unit Eastline Grand Apartments in Redmond, Washington

REDMOND, WASH. — A joint venture between Legacy Partners and Lionstone Investments has completed the development of Eastline Grand. Located in downtown Redmond, a suburb east of Seattle, the project is the first phase of redevelopment at the Remond Square Shopping Center.

Located at 16595 Redmond Way, Eastline Grand features 311 studios, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments ranging from 483 square feet to 1,279 square feet and 20,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. The units offer air conditioning; top-of-the-line finishes, including chef-inspired kitchens complete with Bertazzoni and Kitchen Aid appliance packages, gas ranges, kitchen range hoods, microwaves and Carrera quartz countertops; and bathrooms with tiled tub surrounds, floating vanities and illuminated mirrors.

At full build out, the redevelopment project will feature 623 residences on 3.5 acres. The developers broke ground in October 2021.

Slated for delivery in first-quarter 2025, the second building, Eastline Central, under construction at 16502 Cleveland St., will offer 312 apartments and 13,000 square feet of retail and commercial space.