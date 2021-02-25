REBusinessOnline

Joint Venture Completes 35-Unit Multifamily Project in East Rutherford, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast, Seniors Housing

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — A joint venture between Diversified Properties and North Jersey Builders Group has completed construction of 480 Flatz, a 35-unit multifamily project in the Northern New Jersey community of East Rutherford. Units feature two- and three-bedroom floor plans and are furnished with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and individual washers and dryers. Project partners included Thomas J. Brennan Architects, MCB Engineering Associates and Morris Construction Management. Kearny Bank provided construction financing.

